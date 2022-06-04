$11.37 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $11.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.05 and the highest is $15.01. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $5.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $35.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.39 to $49.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $27.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.46. 431,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.42. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

