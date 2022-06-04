13,200 Shares in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 62.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

