$140.32 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will report sales of $140.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.46 million. Banner posted sales of $149.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $566.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $579.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $635.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. 124,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Banner by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 290,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

