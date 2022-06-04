14,100 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

