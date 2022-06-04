14,975 Shares in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Deep Medicine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,850,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,365,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,530,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Deep Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

