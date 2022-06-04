1,524 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,429,000 after acquiring an additional 81,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LHX opened at $243.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.