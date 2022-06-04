$182.73 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will announce $182.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.40 million and the highest is $183.05 million. Standex International reported sales of $176.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $733.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.00 million to $733.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $783.04 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $790.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Standex International by 134.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Standex International by 34.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.19. 26,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,186. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. Standex International has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

