$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will post $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $11.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $2,012,875. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $133.69. 267,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,722. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

