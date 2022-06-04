$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will report $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $11.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NYSE:R traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 508,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $35,804,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

