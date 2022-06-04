$214.85 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $214.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.40 million. Macerich posted sales of $215.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $910.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $904.30 million to $917.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $930.65 million, with estimates ranging from $926.70 million to $934.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

MAC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Macerich has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after acquiring an additional 398,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

