2,306 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $135.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day moving average is $131.62.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

