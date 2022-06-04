$240,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) to post $240,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $170,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $1.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 166,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,404. The company has a market capitalization of $246.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

