2,664 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

NYSE:EW opened at $96.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $91.52 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,129. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

