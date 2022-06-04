$28.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will report $28.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $27.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $97.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.94 billion to $98.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.94 billion to $101.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,454. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

