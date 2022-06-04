2,941 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Xylem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.