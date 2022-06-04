$3.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.72 and the lowest is $3.67. Synaptics reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $7.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.33. The company had a trading volume of 396,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.04. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $130.19 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after purchasing an additional 481,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.