$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.44 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $126.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.09 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.94 million, with estimates ranging from $127.83 million to $172.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCPH traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 1,099,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

