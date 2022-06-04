$31.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $31.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $40.78 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $29.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $131.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.02 billion to $156.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.82 billion to $145.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.62. 5,665,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,043. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

