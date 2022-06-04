$310.96 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will announce $310.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.92 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $285.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $37.84. 326,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

