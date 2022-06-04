31,355 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,806,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 188.40 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

