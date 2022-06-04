$33.27 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $134.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $136.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $142.93 million, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $147.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

