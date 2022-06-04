$344.53 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $344.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.46 million to $348.60 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $396.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 580,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,462. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.