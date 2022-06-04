$349.50 Million in Sales Expected for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will report $349.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.09 million to $367.91 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $315.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE OGS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. 262,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

