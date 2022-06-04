$37.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $37.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.45 billion and the lowest is $31.67 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $27.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $151.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.77 billion to $160.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.78 billion to $150.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,857,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.