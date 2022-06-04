3,992 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Valero Energy by 93.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $26,364,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

VLO stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $136.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

