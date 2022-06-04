4,035 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $39.79 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.
In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.
MaxLinear Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.