$455.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) will report $455.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.46 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $2,967,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,604,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $8,757,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $38.94. 508,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.