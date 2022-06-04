$455.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will report $455.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.46 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $2,967,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,604,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $8,757,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $38.94. 508,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

