$50.49 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) to report $50.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $50.90 million. Greenlane posted sales of $34.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $209.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.10 million to $212.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $261.28 million, with estimates ranging from $250.05 million to $278.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 837,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

