5,202 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,276,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

