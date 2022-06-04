$53.82 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.25 million and the highest is $54.14 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $50.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $221.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.11 million to $224.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $226.51 million, with estimates ranging from $221.19 million to $234.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.18. 423,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,733. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

