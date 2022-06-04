$6.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) will report $6.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.11 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $26.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.85 billion to $27.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.42.

DUK traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $1,301,837 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,180,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Duke Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

