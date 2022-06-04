683 Capital Management LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of ADVM opened at $0.99 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 116,925 shares of company stock worth $111,945. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.