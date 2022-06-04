683 Capital Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. LumiraDx Limited has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.09.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LumiraDx Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About LumiraDx (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.