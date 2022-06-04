683 Capital Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.
Shares of LMDX stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. LumiraDx Limited has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.09.
LMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
