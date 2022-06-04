$7.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will post $7.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.43 billion. Danaher reported sales of $7.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $32.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,954,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $7.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

