$713.20 Million in Sales Expected for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will report $713.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $709.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.92 million. Diversey posted sales of $650.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diversey.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diversey by 61.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,133 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diversey by 491.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diversey stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 556,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.12. Diversey has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversey (DSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.