72,576 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pentair by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pentair by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 93,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

