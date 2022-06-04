$728.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to post $728.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $733.90 million and the lowest is $722.66 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $638.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ENSG stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.21. 143,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,548. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

