77,700 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,006,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $46,221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OAS shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $167.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

