$866.10 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to report sales of $866.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $883.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $855.70 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $826.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $13.71 on Monday, reaching $372.63. 394,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.68 and a 200 day moving average of $518.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

