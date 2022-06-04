$9.74 Million in Sales Expected for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) to report $9.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.98 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year sales of $41.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.20 million to $42.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.72 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $58.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently commented on SONX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

In other Sonendo news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,177.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 176,603 shares of company stock valued at $480,273 and sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $18,822,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

SONX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 19,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,756. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonendo (SONX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.