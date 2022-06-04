908 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 908 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Workday by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 283,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,351.08 and a beta of 1.41. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,029 shares of company stock worth $59,780,806. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

