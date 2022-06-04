$954.12 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will post $954.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.51 million and the highest is $969.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $866.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,516. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

