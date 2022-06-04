AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 1,475 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $80,476.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AAON opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 18.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 17.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

