Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABSI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

ABSI opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Absci has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $337.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Absci will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,345,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

