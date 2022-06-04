Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,376 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

