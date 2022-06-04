Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 264,490 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,490 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of DTE Energy worth $49,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,557,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2,060.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

NYSE:DTE opened at $132.09 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

