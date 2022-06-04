Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 240,343 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2,511.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $243.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

