Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Fortinet worth $51,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $296.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.40 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

