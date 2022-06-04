Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 165 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $60,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 184,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.95.

REGN stock opened at $630.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $680.09 and its 200 day moving average is $648.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.69 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

