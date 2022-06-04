Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 171,700 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $47,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $3,142,591 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

